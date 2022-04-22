Night Sky Trailer: J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek Have a Big Secret in Prime Video Sci-Fi Drama

Prime Video is taking viewers out of this world.

The streaming service on Friday dropped a trailer for Night Sky.

The upcoming science-fiction drama from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, starsAcademy Award® winners Sissy Spacek (The Old Man and The Gun) and J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos).

The cast is rounded out by Chai Hansen (The Newsreader), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída) and Adam Bartley (Longmire).

The first season will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, May 20.

"Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard, which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet," reads the logline.

"They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended...and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined."

The official trailer has a Stranger Things quality to it, and given that Stranger Things Season 4 gets underway a week later, the release date might be intentional.

Then again, the show teases more powerhouse performances from Spacek and Simmons, who are seasoned TV veterans.

They know how to deliver nuanced performances, and that is on full display in the initial trailer.

The mystery elements also look very well-rounded.

Far too often, high-concept dramas suffer from poor pacing, but what we see of the show teases big meaningful messages.

If first impressions are everything, then we're super excited for the show.

Night Sky is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (Carnival Row, Paper Girls) and is written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers, along with Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winner Philip Martin (The Crown).

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments.

Are you ready for more?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.