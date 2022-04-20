Rat in the Kitchen Exclusive Clip: A Meal Fit for a Rat King

Rat in the Kitchen has proven to be one of the most unique cooking competition series, and Thursday's new episode looks like another treat.

In the Rat King Challenge, all six chefs are tied together while they make 4 complete dishes in 40 minutes.

Each dish is worth $5,000 totaling $20,000.

This challenge was inspired by when many rats make a nest for their king and all of their tails get tangled up.

"I have definitely never cooked tied to someone else before," says shocked contestant Meg in an exclusive clip shared with TV Fanatic.

"This is going to be interesting."

Indeed, the series has put the contestants through exciting challenges that you wouldn't typically see on a show about cooking, but adds to the fun of it all.

Hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, Rat in the Kitchen is a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective.

The series features a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory.

At the end of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they think is the rat.

If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank, but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

Intriguing, right?

Check out the clip below and be sure to watch the series as it all plays out Thursdays at 9pm on TBS.

What did you think of the clip?

Do you watch the show?

Chat with me in the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.