Rat in the Kitchen Exclusive Clip: Mastering Eggs Benedict With Foreign Instructions!

Eggs Benedict is a tricky dish to master, and it's made even tougher on tonight's new episode of Rat in the Kitchen.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip of the second episode of the new series, and it really highlights the fun nature of the show.

All of the cooks are non-French speakers, so you can only imagine their shock when Chef Ludo speaks about the recipe in French.

Yes, really.

One of the chefs cracks a joke that you can get hollandaise sauce from a jar. It does not go down well.

Natasha reveals that the chefs will be tasked with working together to make three servings of Eggs Benedict.

With $20,000 on the line, we'll need to watch the episode in its entirety when it airs tonight (Thursday, April 7, at 9 pm ET on TBS).

According to the cabler, Rat in the Kitchen is "far more than a cooking show hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, is a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective."

Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory.

At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat.

If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.