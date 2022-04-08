RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 14 Review: Catwalk

The end is almost here! We're only two weeks away from crowning America's Next Drag Superstar.

On RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 14, this marked the final round for the queens in the studio phase. It's their last chance to show the judges what they're bringing to the table before the finale.

Did the queens set the stage on fire? Did the right queens make it to the finale? This round hinged on it.

"Catwalk" followed the same formula as in past seasons, like on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 14.

The music video Maxi Challenge is the big closing number that puts all their skills to the test. Dance, lyrics, runway, and sometimes acting are needed to shine and secure that final spot.

It's a tough challenge, but the judges are more lenient when the season nears the end. They're much more about praising and rewarding the queens for their journey.

The Tic Tac Chat and the "talking to your younger self" moments, while sweet and emotional, are just filler scenes. It's a lot of repetition to drag the competition to the end, which unfortunately is how the pacing during "Catwalk" felt.

Much of the round didn't matter in the grand scheme of things.

The music video was a bit simple, but it was a fun number. "Catwalk" didn't match the awesomeness of "The Realness" from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8. However, it was far and above better than "Jealous Of My Boogie" from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2.

Lady Camden and Daya Betty slayed this challenge!

Lady Camden's dance moves were on point throughout the number. It was like she had practiced the steps for days; she jumped into each step smoothly and served it with ease. She was the standout dancer in the group; it's no wonder she won the round.

Daya, on the other hand, had the fiercest energy. Her character looked right at home on the catwalk, and her decision to crawl was a smart move because it looked great on camera and won bonus points with the judges. That's how to win over the panel.

Bosco did well enough in the music video. She served a strong face and matched the energy, but something seemed to be missing. Her moves weren't hitting as hard as they could've been.

Though, I agreed with the judges that she was in the 3rd place ranking of the week.

Angeria Paris VanMichaels: Can I hear your first two lines?

Willow Pill: No…

Angeria Paris VanMichaels: Ahh! That means they’re really really good then if I have to wait for them.

Willow Pill: Yeah, or I’m stalling. Permalink: Yeah, or I’m stalling.

Permalink: Yeah, or I’m stalling.

Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMichaels were missing that extra fire that would've pushed them over the edge. Plus, knowing the steps and the words for the lip-sync are must-haves every queen should know!

Willow probably could've surpassed Bosco if she had put more energy into her facial expressions.

In Angeria's case, she was lip-syncing regardless. Forgetting all the steps and ignoring Michelle Visage's hints were easy tickets to the bottom. Nothing could've saved her from the bottom, not even her runway.

Speaking of the "You're A Winner, Baby!" runway, the queens did a good job with their runway looks. However, the overall picture didn't blow me away; some were safe and outlandish.

Lady Camden's diamond Disney Princess was the best look of the night. Her gown screamed glamour and opulence; that ensemble could've been her finale look; it was that beautiful.

[In confessional] The main goal for this is to express ourselves in our truest form while showing how fierce of a supermodel bitch that we are. Daya Betty Permalink: The main goal for this is to express ourselves in our truest form while showing how fierce of a

Permalink: The main goal for this is to express ourselves in our truest form while showing how fierce of a

Bosco had a beautiful look, but I would've changed the seafoam train. The color and fabric felt out of place with the nude bodice and gown. And Angeria's black gown looked stunning and refined, but it fell in line with her other past pageant looks she's worn on the runway.

Daya's and Willow's campy looks were a strange mix of safe-yet-different. They didn't appeal to me, but they each had a strong point of view on their themes. I could see why the judges were fawning over them.

Though, they weren't strong enough for a "winning" runway.

The lip-sync of "Telephone" by Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce was also another safe number. Angeria's and Willow's performances didn't feel like they equated to a Double Shantay.

Maybe it was the editing or the constant cuts to confessionals?

I think it’s herstory, girl. First Top 5 with two people that got eliminated.

[All the queens laugh] Angeria Paris VanMichaels Permalink: First Top 5 with two people that got eliminated.

Permalink: First Top 5 with two people that got eliminated.

Don't get me wrong, Angeria and Willow both served the high-energy vibe for the song. And I loved how they played off each other with their lip-syncing; the combo made the number that much more fun.

Still, having the queens in confessionals telling us how they were bringing it and why they should stay took away from the time seeing the lip-sync. Their Double Shantay would've had more impact if we saw more of their performance.

We don't need to be convinced by telling us why. Show us!

Part of the frustration could also be that this is yet another non-elimination round.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 has had too many rounds where a queen hasn't gone home. It's fine to have a Double Shantay pop up once, and the twist of the golden chocolate bar was a sweet gimmick. But, there need to be eliminations!

Angeria Paris VanMichaels: Just keep having fun. You’ve made it this far.

Willow Pill: I need a diaper.

[Daya Betty laughs] Permalink: I need a diaper.

Permalink: I need a diaper.

How long can the show drag out a season before enough is enough?

The grand finale will at least have four eliminations, but that's only because they have to eliminate four queens in the final episode to decide the winner. Even then, they could still award more than one winner, like in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4.

I'll believe there are actual eliminations and a crowning when it finally happens.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

The Tic Tac Chat worked better during RuPaul and Michelle Visage's podcast. We learn a lot about the queens, but these moments could've been in earlier rounds.



The "younger selves" runway speech is always heartbreaking!



After learning the choreography, the queens being thrown right into the video recording was an amazing twist. Drag Race needs to bring that back every year.

Now, over to you, Drag Race fans!

What did you think of "Catwalk"?

What was your favorite runway outfit? Who stood out the most in the music video? Which queen will win it all?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Catwalk Review Editor Rating: 3.3 / 5.0 3.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 3.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 3.3 / 5.0 ( 4 Votes) 3.3 / 5.0

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.