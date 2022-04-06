Severance Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Severance will continue for another season of wild twists and turns.

Apple TV+ today announced a second season pick-up for Severance, the critically acclaimed workplace thriller from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

The news arrives ahead of the season one finale, which makes its highly anticipated episode this Friday, April 8, on Apple TV+.

"It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” said Stiller.

"It has been a long road bringing ‘Severance' to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, ‘Severance’ has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

“We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

On Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

The season finale, titled “The We We Are,” will see the team discover troubling revelations.

The series reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, who stars alongside Adam Scott, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus. and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson.

Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.