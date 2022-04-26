Single Drunk Female Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Single Drunk Female will be back for another season!

Freeform has renewed breakout comedy starring Sofia Black D'Elia and Ally Sheedy for a second season.

Additionally, the cabler ordered wanderlust dramedy While You Were Breeding, based on the memoir from Kristin Newman (Only Murders in the Building), to series.

"I am thrilled to bring 'Single Drunk Female' back for a second season. Jenni Konner, Simone Finch, and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in season two." stated Freeform President Tara Duncan.

"Our programming strategy is rooted in bringing fun and entertaining stories that reflect the high stakes and endless possibilities of new adulthood. As we continue to build our slate of captivating original series, 'While You Were Breeding' delivers on that promise to our audience."

Single Drunk Female follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, who after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.

Back in Greater Boston, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

The cast also includes Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington,and Garrick Bernard.

The series comes from 20th Television and is created by Simone Finch (The Connors), who executive produces along with Jenni Konner (Girls, Camping), Daisy Gardner (Silicon Valley, The Goldbergs), Phil Traill (Good Girls), Nora Silver, and Leslye Headland (Russian Doll).

While You Were Breeding follows Kacey, single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world.

From culture clash to vacation romances, this internationally set dramedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone.

The series is written by Kristin Newman (Only Murders in the Building) and based on her best-selling memoir of the same name.

Newman also executive produces along with Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant) and Blair Breard (Scenes from a Marriage).

The pilot is directed by Becca Gleason (Summer '03).

The series stars Chelsea Frei (Dollface) as Kacey, whose discovery of the joys of solo travel causes her to eschew the marriage and kids route all of her friends have taken in their 30s. (Indeed, there is no one left to travel with her!)

Kacey's emotional journey starts with an epic trip with her fearless best friend from childhood, Sasha, played by Catherine Cohen (What We Do in The Shadows), a comedic force who owns every room she's in.

Alice Hunter (Another Period) is Hope, another of Kacey's friends who is a former globetrotting wild child now happily working her face off, much to her party-boy husband's dismay.

And Kosha Patel (Girlboss) portrays Kacey's friend Rikita, a salt-of-the-earth non-profit lawyer, happily married to her wife and pregnant with their first child.

