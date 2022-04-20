Taylor Cole Signs Exclusive Multi-Picture Deal with Crown Media Family Networks

There's more exciting news from Crown Media Family Networks today as they have struck an exclusive, multi-picture deal with another beloved actress.

Taylor Cole, who starred in The CW's The Originals, has filmed many successful movies for Crown Media Family Networks and had her own signature mystery on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

With this deal, we're assured she's not going anywhere any time soon.

Taylor Cole can be seen starring in a number of Hallmark original movies, most recently Making Spirits Bright and South Beach Love for Hallmark Channel along with One Winter Proposal and One Perfect Wedding.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks shared news of the new deal.

"We are thrilled to have Taylor on board to star in multiple movies for Hallmark," said Hamilton Daly.

"She brings so much joy and positivity to the Hallmark family, and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt stories that will touch our viewers."

"I am beyond excited for what is in store next," said Cole.

"Being able to continue creating such amazing stories is something that I hold near and dear to me. I am forever grateful for the work I get to do with Hallmark."

Cole has appeared in numerous television shows, including CBS’ Salvation and CSI: Miami, The CW’s The Originals, TV Land’s Impastor, and A&E Network’s The Glades.

She was a series regular on NBC’s The Event and The WB’s Summerland.

This is the latest in a string of talent deals that Crown Media Family Networks has announced as, for the first time, they've got competition vying for the best.

Crown Media Family Networks previously announced exclusive deals with Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker, Holly Robinson Pete, and Brennan Elliott.

We're sure we'll hear about more deals as production on movies for its annual multi-network Christmas celebrations begins.

