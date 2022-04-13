Ted Lasso Season 3 Casts For All Mankind's Jodi Balfour

Jodi Balfour will be appearing on two Apple TV+ series this year.

The For All Mankind veteran has landed a recurring role on Ted Lasso Season 3, Deadline reports.

The outlet states that Balfour will be playing a "charming" venture capitalist named Jack.

No further details have been revealed about how Jack will fit into the Emmy-winning comedy series.

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed are all set to return for Ted Lasso Season 3.

The series is currently in production and will likely arrive during the fourth quarter of the year.

Ted Lasso has been a bonafide hit since its debut in 2020, becoming a critically-acclaimed series while also cleaning up on the awards front.

Balfour has starred in two seasons of For All Mankind, and is attached to the cast of the 1990s-set third season, arriving June 10 on Apple TV+.

"The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars," the logline teases.

"The Red Planet becomes the new front in the space race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake."

"Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion," it reads.

While the space race series has not reached the same success as Ted Lasso, it has resonated with critics.

Balfour stars alongside Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt on the series.

Additional TV credits for Balfour include Quarry, Relik, The Crown, True Detective, and Bomb Girls.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.