The Walking Dead: AMC Shares First Look at the Final Episodes

The third -- and final -- chapter of The Walking Dead will get underway this fall on AMC.

The cabler has unveiled a teaser for the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11, and there are many talking points.

Unfortunately for fans who thought the series would return to the air after Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 wraps, AMC has announced the show will actually be back much later in the year.

For now, all we know is that it will be back in the fall, and a more definite date will be announced in the coming weeks.

As for the clip, it shows the survivors in a fight to the finish line with Lance, who was last seen lining up the members of Oceanside to flip a coin on whether to kill them.

"Who sent you?" Mercer asks Negan, who answers: "I think you know who sent me. So listen. We got people in here to protect."

"That's my job," Mercer says, leading Negan to tell him, "And yet, I was sent in here anyway."

We also get to see Maggie and Daryl hiding as Commonwealth soldiers are all around, which is likely in response to what played out on The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16.

Lance will not accept defeat, and if he's proven anything, it's that he will get revenge and influence, no matter how far he has to go.

We know that things inside the Commonwealth are falling apart, thanks to Connie's paper about Pamela.

Then there's the Shira of it all. Shira is back, and it looks like she might be hunting down our favorite characters.

Carol has proven to be resourceful in the past, and I wouldn't expect anything different here.

How will it all tie up?

We have no idea.

But, hey, at least we know the franchise is far from over.

