Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 18

Did Archer and Hannah find a way forward?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 18, the pair bickered over a patient with close ties to Goodwin.

Rival Gangs Fight - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 17

Meanwhile, a patient was shot during a home invasion, forcing Dylan and Crockett into one of the most harrowing moments of their careers.

Elsewhere, Maggie and Will worked to protect a patient who was in the country illegally.

How did they manage to help?

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 18 Quotes

Choi: I swore Archer to secrecy. I don't want anyone making a fuss.
Maggie: You little... I had a banner all ready to go to the printer.

Scott: What is this?
Melana: What are you doing in my bag?
Scott: You didn't answer my question.
Melana: It's 1550 money. Department issued so I can make purchases.
Scott: There's at least 50k in here.
Melana: These guys aren't selling nickel and dime bags. They move some heavy weight. It's all on the up and up if that's what you're wondering.

