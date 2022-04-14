Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 18

Did Archer and Hannah find a way forward?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 18, the pair bickered over a patient with close ties to Goodwin.

Meanwhile, a patient was shot during a home invasion, forcing Dylan and Crockett into one of the most harrowing moments of their careers.

Elsewhere, Maggie and Will worked to protect a patient who was in the country illegally.

How did they manage to help?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.