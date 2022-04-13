Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 18 Review: Judge Not, For You Will Be Judged

Ugh. This relationship between Scott and his new undercover girlfriend has got to go.

It's only been one episode so far, but on Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 18, she's already lying to him about why she's got 50K in her purse and using that as an excuse to end the relationship.

This is NOT the kind of drama Scott needs in his life.

Scott is one of the best characters Chicago Med has introduced lately. Until recently, he'd left his cop life behind and seemed especially gifted at pediatric medicine.

He's often used his experience on the streets to connect with young patients, especially those at risk of joining gangs.

But now, he's been pushed into this ridiculous romance instead, and it looks like he's going to get deeper and deeper into the kind of stuff he'd supposedly left behind.

Melana's secrecy, defensiveness, and outright lies should be red flags telling him that this relationship is not worth it. Why is he so determined to hang onto her?

Stories about potentially dirty undercover cops and drug operations gone wrong belong on Chicago PD, not Chicago Med. Can Med stick to medical storylines, please?

Scott and Marcel's attempt to find out whether a patient's wife was the one who put that bullet in his chest was far more compelling. I liked the ethical question that the DNR issue raised.

Peter: Since your partner in crime is in surgery, I'm leaving it up to you to explain why you ignored a DNR.

Scott: It had only been in place for a few hours.

Peter: What difference does that make?

Scott: Look, I got some intel, but I can't share it because it's part of an ongoing investigation.

Peter: Well, you're going to have to explain it to his wife's lawyer when you're deposed. She has every reason to sue this hospital.

Scott: Off the record, Darlene is a person of interest in Gavin's shooting. If she tried to kill him, I couldn't let her finish the job.

Peter: You'd better hope that Gavin wakes up, for his sake and your own. Permalink: You'd better hope that Gavin wakes up, for his sake, and your own.

Permalink: You'd better hope that Gavin wakes up, for his sake, and your own.

I wondered if that DNR was even valid. Darlene claimed that Gavin wanted one, but there was no written evidence, just her word. And Scott had ample reason to believe that she had made that up so that she could finish what she started during the home invasion.

If Scott didn't want to tell the board the truth, he might have been able to hide behind that. Writing out a DNR on someone else's say-so seems so problematic. As this story demonstrated, someone could make up a story for nefarious purposes about their loved one wanting one.

The bigger point, of course, is that everyone should have their wishes put in writing as soon as possible so that these kinds of situations don't occur. But that was tangential to this story.

I didn't blame Scott and Marcel for thinking that something didn't add up. Gavin was shot with his own gun, yet there was no evidence of a struggle, and it was all too convenient that his wife claimed he didn't want to be resuscitated in the event he went into cardiac arrest.

Once again, though, Scott ended up caught between his old life as a cop and his new one as a doctor. Marcel had to stop him from telling Zora confidential information about Darlene and Gavin's marital problems. Scott seemed awfully interested in working with Zora to discover what happened to Gavin.

He wasn't the only one who crossed paths with the cops.

There have been a ton of stories about undocumented immigrants showing up at fictional hospitals. This one was different, though.

"Leah" wasn't Latina, reminding viewers that immigration is broader than the debate over what's going on at the southern border, and she was wanted for a serious crime.

Randall: We have a couple of patients who have no ID. You're treating one of them in the ED. Does she match the description?

Will: No.

Randall: That's all I need from you.

Will: Wait, why are we even playing ball with these people? Hospitals are supposed to be a safe haven. Permalink: Wait, why are we even playing ball with these people? Hospitals are supposed to be a safe...

Permalink: Wait, why are we even playing ball with these people? Hospitals are supposed to be a safe...

I think there was a similar story on FBI: International not that long ago, and I wondered if this was the same woman!

Anyway, no matter what "Leah" had done or not done, she still needed emergency medical treatment that she refused to consent to because Randall planned on sicking immigration officers on her.

That's a problem. And it didn't help that Randall's excuse was that he didn't want another FBI raid. The only one interested in arresting "Leah" was him.

Ethan's involvement in this story was fascinating. Will and Maggie were afraid to keep him in the loop because Ethan 1.0 would have turned "Leah" over to the police without batting an eye.

Apparently, though, Ethan 2.0 isn't such a stickler for the rules and helped bend them so that the patient could get the help she needed to escape her abusive husband and stay in the United States.

Hallelujah! By the book Ethan was often a pain in the butt. But I wonder what happened to change his outlook. Getting shot can't be the only reason he's changed, and I hope we get more of that backstory soon.

Finally, Asher and Archer butted heads again. I agreed with Asher that it didn't make sense to close Tara up without proceeding with the operation that she had been adamant she wanted.

She was already on the operating table, and the presence of an additional fibroid didn't change the fact that she had been super clear: she wanted whatever surgery was required to protect her baby.

She'd been advised of the risks and consented. Archer's refusal to accept that shouldn't have mattered, and thanks to his interference, she had to stay under anesthesia for longer while the ethics committee hashed it out.

That in itself probably increased her risk of complications. And was she open on the table all that time? That seemed like it was asking for an infection.

Sharon's fears were understandable, but there was no reason to ask for her permission to go on with the surgery. Tara had already consented, and the surgery being riskier now didn't change that.

I'm not sure that Asher is right that Archer deliberately undermined her because of her past. While he has made no secret of his disdain for her, he has always had the attitude that he knows better than patients what they need and has done unethical things to impose his will on them before.

He's like this with every doctor. Asher should ask Will or Marcel about their experiences with him before she jumps to any conclusions.

But what was the story with that photo? Did Archer lose someone to drugs? Is that what the implication is here?

What do you think, Chicago Med fanatics? Is Asher overreacting, or does Archer have it in for her? Why is Ethan suddenly so laid back? And yea or nay on Scott's new romance?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know! First, watch Chicago Med online right here on TV Fanatic if you need a refresher.

Chicago Med airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 8 PM EST / PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.