Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 4 Episode 7

How did it all end?

On Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 7, Eve made a last-ditch attempt to take down The Twelve.

Villanelle Has a Dalliance - Killing Eve

However, she realized that her unique skillset could not be what was needed for the job.

As she realized she might need Villanelle's help, she came to a stunning realization about their future as a couple.

Meanwhile, Carolyn's last hurrah left a lot of people in danger.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

Pam: What's wrong with you?
Konstantin: I'm fine.
Pam: You don't look fine – you look like an angry Santa Claus.

Gunn: If you threaten my way of life, Villanelle, I will rip you apart, slowly. Your choice.
Villanelle: If you can catch me.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 7

