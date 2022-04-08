Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 5

Did Bernard and Cosgrove crack the case in time?

On Law & Order Season 21 Episode 5, the pair tried to find out the truth about the murder of a congressional candidate.



Meanwhile, Price and Maroun contended with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate's agenda by any means necessary.

How did it all play out?



Law & Order Season 21 Episode 5 Quotes

Man: I heard he was running for Congress and the power brokers in the Democratic Party were making him out to be the best new thing. Like AOC only with brains. That was a joke. Sorry. Didn't mean to offend your left wing sensibilities.
Bernard: You didn't offend us. It wasn't funny.
Man: Ooh. Tough crowd.
Cosgrove: More like an impatient crowd. We're investigating a murder.

Cosgrove: Got the bus cam footage.
[After watching] Bernard: There's a lot of hate behind that push.
Cosgrove: Yeah. The question is why.



