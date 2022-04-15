Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did the Mikaelsons manage to restart Hope's humanity?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 15, the teen woke up in New Orleans and was shocked by her family's actions.

Rebekah in New Orleans - Legacies Season 4 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Kaleb turned to a family member with the aim of finding out more about what happened to Cleo's abilities.

Elsewhere, Aurora turned to the Gods to get some intel on what it would take to kill the Tribrid.

How did it all play out?

Legacies Season 4 Episode 15 Quotes

Well, going to extremes for the people we love is kind of our business model. So what do you say? Are we hiring?

Lizzie

Rebekah: Everything that can be lost may also be found.
Hope: Oh, you'd better hope so because you're about to be missing some teeth.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 15

