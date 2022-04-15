Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did the Mikaelsons manage to restart Hope's humanity?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 15, the teen woke up in New Orleans and was shocked by her family's actions.

Meanwhile, Kaleb turned to a family member with the aim of finding out more about what happened to Cleo's abilities.

Elsewhere, Aurora turned to the Gods to get some intel on what it would take to kill the Tribrid.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.