Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Archie, Betty, and Jughead make their play against Percival?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9, the townsfolk realized this villain wanted to destroy everything they worked toward.

Archie Has a Plan - Riverdale

Meanwhile, Toni found herself a target after there was an uprising to rid the town of gangs.

Elsewhere, Cheryl made her move against Archie, Betty, and Jughead.

How did the superpowers come into it?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Quotes

Archie: Cheryl, have you had any private contact from Percival Pickens? Did he stop by to interview you?
Cheryl: For a census? Yes, but I was taking a buttermilk bath, so I couldn’t receive him. Why for?
Betty: We’re worried his intentions for Riverdale aren’t above board.
Jughead: We think he’s recruiting people to his side.
Cheryl: For some nefarious agenda? Honestly, I’d be more worried about an angry mob dragging me into the forest in the middle of the night and burning me at the stake.

Archie: Come on, Cheryl, we’re the good guys.
Cheryl: Spoken like a true villain.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9

