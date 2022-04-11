Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Archie, Betty, and Jughead make their play against Percival?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9, the townsfolk realized this villain wanted to destroy everything they worked toward.

Meanwhile, Toni found herself a target after there was an uprising to rid the town of gangs.

Elsewhere, Cheryl made her move against Archie, Betty, and Jughead.

How did the superpowers come into it?

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.