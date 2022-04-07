Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 17

Did Conrad manage to save one of Gigi's classmates?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 17, tensions mounted when a kid was admitted to the hospital with worrying symptoms.

Conflict on a Case -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Devon took several interns to a senior living facility, where they met a former doctor whose wife fell ill during their visit.

Elsewhere, Leela tried to find a sperm donor for Padma but learned some unsettling news.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 17 Quotes

Devon: You have to accept that this is Padma's choice.
Leela: Well, I need to make sure that she knows what she's choosing.

Kit: Do you think we'll still be that in love when we're their age?
Bell: Why wouldn't we be?

