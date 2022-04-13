Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Conrad go too far?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 18, he confronted a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions filled under his name.

He did not expect the situation to take a dangerous turn.

Meanwhile, the ER was sent into chaos when a street racing accident resulted in multiple severe injuries.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 18 Quotes

Jayci: Step aside, heyyyy, ring that Bell. Make yourself useful. Push these meds.
Kit: It's okay.
Jayci: I got this Boss Voss. Oh, no, there goes my snow bunnies. They're brand new!
Kit: This is Jayci Leon, nocturnal anesthesiologist.
Jayci: I'll be here all night every night from now on.
Bell: Most people don't like working nights.
Jayci: Oh, I come alive when the sun goes down. That's when I come out of my coffin.

Devon: The Go-Team didn't follow protocols.
AJ: And now we're expected to work miracles fixing all the complications that ECMO caused.

