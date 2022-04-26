Wolf Like Me Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Wolf Like Me will howl again at Peacock.

The streaming service on Tuesday confirmed a renewal for the Josh Gad and Isla Fisher series.

“We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me’s unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Josh and Isla’s critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can’t wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Abe Forsythe, series creator, executive producer and director.

“Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

“If people were surprised by season one of Wolf Like Me, we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around,” said executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla and Josh again on this truly unique show.”

“We’re excited for Abe Forsythe and Made Up Stories to expand their exceptional storytelling around Mary and Gary’s incredible journey, continuing to engage dedicated Wolf Like Me fans for season two,” said Joe Hipps, EVP, TV, Endeavor Content.

"Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife," the logline reads.

"Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs."

The series struck a chord with viewers upon its premiere, drawing rave reviews.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.