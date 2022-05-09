9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Hen & Chimney Team Up!

Boy, have we missed Hen and Chimney teaming up!

When Hen digs a little deeper into Claudette's death, she comes across some new information and immediately takes her theories to her partner in crime, Chimney. And she's got some fascinating ideas about Mr. Monday himself, Jonah.

In this exclusive clip ahead of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17, Hen tells Chimney all about her feelings regarding Claudette's suspicious death and Jonah's possible involvement. But will Chimney buy what she's selling?

Chimney and Hen have had a fantastic partnership from the beginning of the series. And if there's one thing we know about the pair, they will always be there for one another.

Going to Chimney with her fears makes perfect sense for Hen, as does his reaction. He believes in Hen, and he knows that her instincts are to be trusted. If Hen has a hunch about something, it's definitely worth investigating.

As you can see in this clip, Hen and Chimney talk everything out. And Chimney forever has her back.

Hen never warmed up to Jonah, seeing him as just another placeholder until she had Chimney back in his rightful place by her side, but could she be on to something when it comes to the relatively unknown paramedic?

Jonah's actions at the close of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 16 were certainly strange!

With Hen and Chimney on the case, we have no doubt they'll do their due diligence and get to the bottom of things.

But if Jonah is who they think he is, they better be careful because there's no telling what he's capable of.

Elsewhere this hour, we've got a family reunion in the works when Eddie heads home to Texas and sees his family.

Eddie's relationship with his dad has never been the greatest, and as he continues in his therapy, working through his trauma, this reunion comes at an interesting time for him. Is Eddie ready to face his father and the struggles from his past?

Visiting with Ramon will most likely come with some deep conversations for both men, and while this may be an incredibly emotional visit for Eddie, it's another vital step in his forward progress.

There is only one more episode in 9-1-1 Season 5 after this hour, and this penultimate installment is sure to set us up for an incredible season finale.

Expect another wild ride alongside our favorite first responders as they lead us towards the thrilling conclusion!

