All American Season 4 Episode 17 Review: Hate Me Now

Everyone is discovering that change is hard.

This season's theme of "It's not easy being an adult" continued on All American Season 4 Episode 17.

Life isn't static, and relationships evolve. That seemed to be the point being hammered home this episode.

The only remaining intact couple from high school was a case in point: Spencer and Olivia (unless we're to count J.J. and his ego).

They finally carved out time from their separate busy schedules to go on an afternoon picnic. That seemed like a good idea at the time.

Each brought treats that they thought the other would enjoy. Only their personal dietary choices had changed without the other knowing. And since a picnic is mainly about food and drink, that was a problem.

Spencer attempted to get a do-over, but Olivia had made plans for a work-related function. Spencer invited himself to her gathering, but all that accomplished was that he discovered how little he knew about adult Olivia.

With Olivia and Spencer both apprenticing in their respective careers, Spencer feared that they were drifting apart. Despite instantaneous modern communications, they couldn't find the time to catch up on each other's lives.

Olivia did the smart thing and went to speak with Billy, who has added "voice of experience" to his many roles.

If Billy, with his football career, and Laura with her law career, could keep their relationship together from different cities with just a phone, surely Spencer and Olivia in the same town could do so.

Spencer had the right idea in the end: sit and talk with Olivia about the changes in her life and vice versa.

Olivia had the advantage that most of Spencer's football life, good or bad, was public knowledge. Also, he's more vocal about what he's thinking.

Spencer has to support Olivia from a distance. It's not like he can go to the paper and watch her make photocopies.

Also, he doesn't seem like the type that takes time to read much beyond his playbook and any required classwork.

Spencer was getting into it with a couple of people in his very house. The more significant disagreement was with Asher.

Blame for that situation on Coach Montes. After weeks of Asher laundering uniforms, Montes decided to throw him in the deep end, having him prepare a scouting report on the GAU offense, the most significant component of which is his housemate Spencer.

Asher had no choice but to try it if he was serious about becoming a coach someday. He also didn't think big picture about how this would affect his housemates (yes, Jordan too, to a much lesser degree).

His first draft was about what you'd expect from Asher: earnest and detailed but containing nothing earth-shattering. Fount of wisdom Billy told him that he needed to include player weaknesses that his team could exploit.

Asher was an idiot to leave his laptop open to his scouting report when living with two GAU players. And, of course, Spencer didn't like it when Asher spoke about his insecurity because the truth hurts.

Billy also laid some wisdom on Spencer since Spencer hadn't figured out that his football life was under a microscope now.

Spencer came up with a sensible solution, a suspension of friendship at the beach house until after the homecoming game between the two schools. How very adult of him.

Speaking of insecurity, snowflake Jordan was taking offense at everything. When being interviewed, Spencer said the right things, calling starter Wade the best quarterback in the nation. Not that Wade needs his immense ego stroked.

While Spencer's star is rising, Jordan's ascension has faltered. One comeback win wasn't enough to make Coach Garrett bench Heisman frontrunner Wade in favor of Jordan. Go figure.

Billy pointed out to Jordan that he was way too sensitive. But Jordan still got into it with Spencer for praising Wade, the man who is throwing the ball his way. Spencer's no fool.

So after pissing off his housemate, Jordan decided to fix Layla's problem instead, driving her to San Diego so she could have her long-avoided chat with Carrie.

Layla returned the favor, calling Jordan on running away from his problem so she could deal with hers. She even pushed him into a pickup football game so he could remember his enjoyment of the game.

Layla's reunion with Carrie went about as well as could be expected. Layla viewed Carrie as one more person that she'd failed to fix. But Carrie was thankful to Layla for keeping her alive long enough to get the help she needed.

Layla was right to thank Jordan for breaking through her shell and being the friend that she has needed over the past year.

Based on the trailer for the next episode, that may come back to bite Jordan, as a visiting Simone seems suspicious of his platonic relationship with Layla. Considering how much time Simone spends sniffing around Damon on All American: Homecoming, that's rich.

Also adjusting to a new relationship were Coop and Patience.

Coop went on her first date with Skye but blew it by talking about Patience.

Also, taking the bougie influencer to a food truck was just ill-conceived.

Fortunately, Coop and Patience smartly sat down and laid out ground rules for their friendship.

