Charmed Series Finale: Plot Details Revealed!

It's sad, but it's true:

The series finale of Charmed airs in just over two weeks.

The CW has dropped some plot details for Charmed Season 4 Episode 13, which doubles as a season and series finale.

Given how late in the game the network canceled the drama about witches, many thought we wouldn't get an ending that featured plenty of closure.

"In the epic season finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been laying dormant since the dawn of magic," the network's official description for the episode reads.

"This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself."

Charmed came into its own this season under new leadership, with another Charmed one being brought into the mix.

If you watch Charmed online, you know the series has regained focus this season by bringing a new villain into the world of the series.

The official Charmed writers' Twitter account took to social media shortly after The CW canceled Charmed to reveal that they had been working towards closure.

"As you can tell by the amount of change happening today, we -- the writers -- were always aware that cancellation was possible," reads the Tweet.

"As such, we wrote toward closure. Meaning, we're not leaving you hanging."

"Moreover, there are some really, really, really cool things happening right up to the final frame."

"So, if you've been with us, and are willing to stay with us, we promise you won't be left in the lurch."

"The last 5 episodes (starting tomorrow) are full of deep mythos, which we're hoping you're really enjoy," the statement concludes.

What are your thoughts on the plot details?

Hit the comments below.

Catch the final episodes on Fridays at 8 p.m.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.