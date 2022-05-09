Dirty Dancing Sequel With Jennifer Grey Set for 2024 Release

Jennifer Grey is returning to the world of Dirty Dancing.

Deadline reported Monday that a new movie will be directed by Jonathan Levine.

It serves as a sequel to the 1987 original, which starred Grey and the late Patrick Swayze.

The original made almost $215 million from a $4.5 million budget, making it one of the most profitable movies out there.

The success of the movie led to a 2004 prequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, as well as a stage version that sold out in several countries.

A made-for-TV remake released in 2017, starring Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes.

The new flick finds Frances "Baby" Houseman returning to Kellerman's in the 1990s.

A new love story is set to take center stage, with a coming-of-age romance featuring a young woman at the summer camp.

According to Deadline, Baby's "own journey will intertwine with this to create a multi-layered narrative."

“While the original ‘Dirty Dancing’ has always been one of my favorite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel,” Levine said in a statement.

“Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to ‘90s hip-hop."

"I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans."

"And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love.”

“‘Dirty Dancing’ is more than a movie — it’s a cultural touchstone that continues to be a rite of passage,” says Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of production.

“As we approach the next chapter, we knew we had to honor the depth, the relevance, and the heat of the original. We’ve been lucky to have Jennifer as our guide and are thrilled to have Jonathan by her side at the helm, because everything he makes is textured and romantic — he always gives us goosebumps.”

There will undoubtedly be a lot of interest in any follow-up project, especially if it includes ties to the original.

