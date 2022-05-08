Doctor Who: Sex Education Star Ncuti Gatwa Confirmed as New Doctor

The next season of Doctor Who will feature a brand-new doctor.

The BBC confirmed Sunday on social media that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa has been set as the Doctor on the next season of the series, succeeding Jodie Whittaker.

“The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor," reads a post from the social media account for the series.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling,” the actor said in a statement.

“A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care."

"I will endeavor my upmost to do the same… Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show.”

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti!” showrunner Russell T Davies adds.

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars."

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds… I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come."

"But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Gatwa currently stars on Netflix's Sex Education as Eric Effiong.

It's unclear whether Gatwa will be stepping away from the hit drama series that has been renewed for a fourth season.

The fourth season has yet to be filmed.

Whittaker announced her departure from the series after three seasons last summer.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life,” Whittaker said in a statement at the time.

“I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together."

"So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.”

What are your thoughts on Gatwa landing the lead role?

Hit the comments below.

The series is set to return later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.