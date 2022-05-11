Fanatic Feed: South Park's New Movie, P-Valley Trailer, Tom Cruise Celebrates The Queen's Jubilee & More

Today's Fanatic Feed covers another South Park movie, The Queen's Jubilee, and a few new trailers.

Paramount+ today announced that the service’s next South Park exclusive event, South Park: The Streaming Wars, will premiere Wednesday, June 1 in the U.S., and roll out internationally in all markets where the service is available.

Paramount+ will debut a fourth South Park exclusive event later this summer, date to be announced. The first two South Park exclusive events, South Park: Post COVID and South Park: Post COVID: Thee Return of COVID, debuted in 2021 and are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

In South Park: The Streaming Wars, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence.

This year, South Park, the series, celebrates its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas.

Calling all Anglophiles and royal fanatics!

BritBox, the subscription streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, continues to bring the best of British Television by exclusively streaming The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will host the live broadcast, feaaturing guests including Adjoa Andoh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald.

There will be special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins as they pay tribute to The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service.

The theatrical arena event will include 1300 performers and 500 horses and is made up of four acts, each overseen by a different event host - confirmed to be Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Adjoa Andoh and Alan Titchmarsh respectively.

The Celebration will take viewers on a gallop through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, culminating in a grand finale.

Dame Helen Mirren will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, whilst a cast of ‘Queen’s Players’ will be introduced by a character called ‘The Herald’ played by Omid Djalili.

Music will be provided by a 75-piece orchestra comprised of Tri-Service personnel and augmented with members of The National Symphony Orchestra with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins.

You can catch it only on BritBox on May 15 at 3:30/2:30c

Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, and RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, today announced their partnership on the newest Shudder Original Film, Destroy All Neighbors.

From music-video and commercial director Josh Forbes and starring Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Alex Winter (Bill and Ted franchise) who also produce, Destroy All Neighbors will have a day-and-date release in theaters and on Shudder in 2023.

The film, which is also produced by Russell Sanzgiri (Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special), is from an original script written by Mike Benner, Jared Logan, and Charles Pieper.

“We’re so excited for Josh, Jonah and Alex to bring this hilariously dark take on ‘the neighbor from hell’ to our members,’” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. “Giving this tentpole feature as big of a launchpad as possible with our partners at RLJE Films is sure to get the whole ‘neighborhood’ talking.”

In Destroy All Neighbors, struggling prog-rock musician William Brown (Rodrigues) finds himself in a living nightmare when he accidentally kills Vlad (Winter), the neighbor from hell. Vlad’s disembodied corpse delights in tormenting William, sending him further into madness and impending doom.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Shudder and RLJE on this labor of love,” added Winter. “Our film is a return to the kind of physical effects-driven genre comedy that's all too rare these days." Sounds fun!!

Starz released the trailer for P-Valley Season 2 today.

Season 2 reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.

This season takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa.

E! is giving audiences something new to love with the announcement of six new original scripted romantic comedy movies and multiple new series alongside the network’s current pop culture-centric programming.

Premiering early next year, E! will put its signature spin on the rom-com genre, with inclusive feel-good stories and characters that are reflective of today’s society.

Additionally, the network will premiere multiple new series, including Celebrity Beef, hosted and executive produced by Joel McHale, and Black Pop, executive produced by Stephen Curry, which examines how Black culture has impacted society across music, arts and entertainment.

Raising a F***ing Star follows larger-than-life parents and their budding child stars, who are dancers, actors and models.

Additionally, Love Limo, which is hosted and executive produced by Todd Chrisley, will help singles unlucky-in-love hopefully find the match of their dreams.

Anthony Anderson treats his beloved mama on a trip of a lifetime through Europe as hijinks and hilarity ensue in Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation (wt).

These newly announced shows join E!’s unscripted slate, which includes Mathis Family Matters, following Judge Greg Mathis and his family premiering on Juneteenth (Sunday, June 19).

There's also a new season of Celebrity Game Face, hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart on Tuesday, June 21, and Growing Up Chisley, which moves to the network for its upcoming fourth season this summer.

