Fantasy Island Season 2 Postponed at FOX

Viewers looking to check back into Fantasy Island in the summer will have to wait a bit longer.

FOX on Monday dropped the following bombshell...

Fantasy Island Season 2 has been postponed to the fall.

The decision is a shocker, especially because promotion on the second season was well underway, and it was initially set to premiere on May 31.

Also delayed is Season 3 of Lego Masters.

“There are some great moments where you start to see what you’ve got in the can,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Monday during a conference call with reporters.

“They came in so good — and the early scripts were so good on Fantasy Island, our partnership has gone so well — that you make a decision to move them in-season… We’re so blessed to have such a hefty returning slate, and great choices to make, and those were two of them.”

News of the two shows being held for the fall comes after FOX announced another wave of renewals Monday.

Ominously missing are The Resident and 9-1-1 -- two of the network's strongest shows.

There is a belief that both shows will snag a pickup, but it might come later, meaning they may not make it to the fall schedule.

It's also unclear what night FOX's shows will be airing since we are yet to lay eyes on their fall schedule.

it's possible the schedule could be delayed as two of the network's big shows remain in flux.

It's also possible that Fantasy Island will replace one of them on the schedule -- at least until midseason.

We should have more clarity before the day is over.

Looking ahead to next season, FOX renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star this morning, along with Welcome to Flatch, Crime Scene Kitchen, Call Me Kat, and The Masked Singer.

The Simpsons, Family Guy, Cleaning Lady, Bob's Burgers, and The Great North have also been renewed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.