9-1-1 & The Resident in Limbo as FOX Renews 9-1-1: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, & More!

Well, this is a surprising turn of events.

FOX is going into its upfronts on Monday, with two of its most popular shows up in the air.

The network has renewed 9-1-1 Lone Star, Call Me Kat, Welcome to Flatch, and The Masked Singer for additional seasons.

The Resident, 9-1-1, and Duncanville have yet to formally land a pickup.

“We’re in good faith negotiations with [studio] 20th,” Fox president Charlie Collier told reporters Monday.

“Based on our long history with that company, we think we’re in pretty good shape.”

The renewals are coming down to the wire, meaning that we will get a decision at some point today.

This is a shocking turn of events that will leaves fans waiting with bated breaths for a potential pickup for the shows.

9-1-1 is the network's #1 scripted series, so the series has been a slam dunk for renewal all season long.

The Resident has been more heavily on the bubble, losing a bit more steam in its fourth season.

Duncanville is trickier to predict because the comedies are harder to predict.

The renewal for Welcome to Flatch reiterates as much. The series is averaging just 800,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating, so the renewal for that show is somewhat surprising.

FOX has renewed The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and The Great North.

The network canceled Our Kind of People and Pivoting over the weekend.

A renewal for either show was always in question, but there was word that Our Kind of People could eke out a renewal due to its performance on Tubi.

The uncertainty surrounding the network's slate is a concern heading into its upfronts, especially given that we should be getting the schedule today at some point.

If 9-1-1 and The Resident somehow do not make the cut, the network will have a big hole to fill in the fall.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.