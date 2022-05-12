Legacies Canceled as The Vampire Diaries Franchise Concludes on The CW

It's officially the end of the line for Legacies.

The CW announced Thursday that the Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff has been canceled after four seasons.

The series starred Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson in a role she originated on the final season of The Originals.

Legacies took place at the Salvatore School for the Young and the Gifted, and featured a cast of franchise veterans and new additions.

The school was the setting as the characters navigated their supernatural abilities, which also meant they had to decide whether to be good or evil.

Hope's arc was largely governed by her journey to become the Tribrid, which made her a vampire, a witch, and a werewolf.

The series also starred Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

Legacies Season 4 is currently averaging 760,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo with a week of DVR factored in.

It was down vs, its Season 3 numbers, but all CW shows took a hit this season.

However, the DVR performance made Legacies the #4 show on the network in the demo.

The CW has touted Legacies' strong performance on streaming in the past, so the cancellation is a bit of a surprise.

When you consider its ties to a franchise that was beloved by CW fans for years, it's hard to believe it has been canceled without a conclusion.

The CW announced earlier this week the final three episodes of the series had been postponed to June.

This was a major cause for concern among the fans because many believe the final episodes are being reworked to omit cliffhangers from the narrative.

Another big sign that the show was over was that Julie Plec returned to co-write the finale after leaving the series over a year ago.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them," the logline reads.

"Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources."

As of now, the franchise will be wrapping up for good next month with the series finale.

The series did employed a much darker tone than before this season, providing fans with many ties to the previous shows.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.