Kailia Posey: Toddlers and Tiaras Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Former Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died.

She was 16.

News of the reality star's passing broke Monday.

Posey's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, revealed the tragic news on Facebook Monday.

"I don't have words or any thoughts," Gatterman wrote on the social media platform.

"A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

In the aftermath, TMZ shared a statement from the family, revealing the cause of death to be suicide.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," the family shared with the outlet.

The family detailed some of the young star's achievements throughout her time in spotlight.

"She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall," the statement continued.

Her family also detailed her love for aviation, revealing she planned to continue to work in the entertainment industry while trying to achieve a commercial pilot's license.

Posey was best known for appearing on the TLC reality series Toddlers and Tiaras.

The series chronicled the lives of young girls starting out in the beauty pageant circuit.

Posey's mother described her then-10-year-old daughter as a "cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey" on the series.

"When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants, and she's a prop when she hits that stage," her mom added in an episode of the series.

"She'll say she's nervous, but once she hits that stage, she's a pro."

"I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia."

Kailia was an instant favorite on Toddlers & Tiaras, and her reaction during an interview for the show led to her becoming a popular GIF known as "Grinning Girl."

May Kailia Posey rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.