Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault in U.K.

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed Thursday.

The charges are said to stem from incidents between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire.

The decision to charge the 62-year-old "follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police Service in its investigation," the CPS revealed.

"The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said today, according to Daily Mail.

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

"The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

"'The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

The CPS also highlighted that its function “is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offense, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”

“The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court," it added.

It was reported by the Daily Mail last year that the House of Cards actor had been interviewed by the police in 2019.

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner known for roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

Spacey was edited out of the final season of House of Cards, a show he headlined.

This was in response to sexual assault and misconduct allegations leveled against him.

In 2018, he was charged with indecent assault in Nantucket Island. He pleaded not guilty, and the charge was later dropped when the alleged victim withdrew a civil lawsuit.

