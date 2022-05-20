Love, Victor Final Season Trailer: Victor Chose Who?!

After three seasons, we've reached the end of Love, Victor.

Hulu on Friday unveiled the trailer for Love, Victor Season 3, and it teases some resolution.

The second season wrapped on a thrilling cliffhanger as Victor was forced to choose between Benji and Rahim.

“Are you sure nothing’s going on with you and Rahim?” Benji asks in the trailer.

"There was something between us. I thought we were friends, and things got confused," Victor responds.

However, Benji appears to want to sort out his problems on his own, and we see him packing a car.

Is the end in sight for the prominent couple on the hit dramedy?

"Did I ever tell you about the first time that I saw you?" Victor asks Benji in the same scene, seemingly confirming that something did happen.

"Can we just go back to that perfect moment. You know, start over?"

With Benji seemingly gone, we get to see a new teenager in the form of Nick.

Will Victor fall for someone else entirely?

We have no idea, but with the entire season -- spanning eight episodes -- dropping on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15, we'll be able to binge the whole thing.

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be," reads the synopsis for the final season.

"With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

Love, Victor is a follow-up to the 2018 movie, Love, Simon, and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.

Check out the full trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.