Magnum P.I., Good Sam, and B Positive CANCELED at CBS

at .

We have bad news for fans of some of the bubble shows on CBS.

The network went on a cancellation spree Thursday afternoon, canceling Magnum P.I., Good Sam, and How We Roll.

Magnum P.I.'s cancellation comes as a big shock.

An Anonymous Source -- Tall - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 6

It has been holding up well on Fridays, pulling in comparable numbers to the other shows CBS has scheduled on the night.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 averaged 7.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating with a week of DVR factored in. 

These numbers are very good, but it looks like the network is moving in a very different direction.

Who knows, maybe the show could materialize somewhere else down the line.

One Tree Hill Reunion on Good Sam

Good Sam's cancellation is not much of a surprise.

The Sophia Bush drama launched in January and was saddled with low ratings since its premiere.

It did get a bit of a boost on the DVR front (averaging 4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating), but this was not enough to move the needle.

The show also tried out a One Tree Hill reunion, and while the numbers inched up, it was not substantial enough to keep the show afloat.

Sophia Bush for Good Sam

It followed Sam (Bush), a genius heart surgeon took on the leadership role as the chief of surgery after her boss Griff (Jason Isaacs), a renowned doctor who also happened to be her dad, fell into a coma.

Their fraught relationship was the main source of drama on the show, especially when Griff woke up months later demanding to resume his duties.  

CBS also pulled the plug on B Positive, a comedy series that spent much of its two seasons on the bubble.

It was canceled on the same day fellow Chuck Lorre comedy United States of Al got the pink slip.

United States of Al Duo

Lorre's years-long relationship with CBS was expected to help at least one of the shows eke out a renewal.

However, we might be seeing an exodus of comedies on the broadcast networks as they look to zero in on cheaper programming.

How We Roll also got canceled Thursday.

The series is averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo, meaning that a cancellation was likely.

Saving Another Life - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3

CBS has already renewed Young Sheldon, FBI, The Neighborhood, The Equalizer, NCIS, Ghosts, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, NCIS: Hawai'i, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS: Los Angeles, SWAT, Blue Bloods, and CSI: Vegas.

What are your thoughts on the decisions?

Hit the comments below.

73 Couples We'll Happily Go to Hell 'Shipping!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Magnum P.I. Quotes

If you want something on the island, Rick is the man to see.

Magnum

I guess we all go to America.

Magnum

Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. Photos

Meeting the Newborn - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 20
Tough Delivery - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 20
Former Partner - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 20
Feelings Revealed - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 20
Bargaining Chip - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 20
Katsumoto Abducted - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 20
  1. Magnum P.I.
  2. Magnum P.I., Good Sam, and B Positive CANCELED at CBS