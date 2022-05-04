Obi-Wan Kenobi Meets Darth Vader in Explosive New Trailer

Obi-Wan Kenobi is back, and he's in a bit of a pickle.

Disney+ unveiled a dramatic new trailer for its forthcoming limited series to celebrate Star Wars day.

"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader," reads the official logline.

Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role, while Hayden Christensen is also returning as Darth Vader.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

With all remaining Jedi being hunted down, it's clear that Obi-Wan will have his work

The latest trailer gives us a look at the wealth of talent on the show, and we also get a glimpse of Darth Vader.

The limited series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

The new series is set to premiere May 27 with two episodes.

Disney+ has been good to Star Wars fans, thanks to original series The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and a string of in-the-works projects.

However, Obi-Wan Kenobi is deeply tied to the movies, so there will probably be a lot of excitement for this new series.

The series bows on the same day as Stranger Things Season 4, so sci-fi fans will have plenty of choice.

Unlike some of the other Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi is being looked at as a miniseries event, so we whould expect a complete story.

Sometimes, it's nice to know things have a definite conclusion, right?

Check out the new trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Will you watch the show?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.