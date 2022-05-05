Outlander Casts Charles Vandervaart as Jamie's Adult Son

Outlander is looking ahead to its seventh season.

STARZ on Thursday revealed that the hit fantasy drama had cast Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space, The Craft: Legacy) in the role of William Ransom, the secret son of Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

Production on Outlander Season 7 began in Scotland last month with Vandervaart joining returning cast members Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell.

Raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere, is a highly anticipated character from the book series.

In season seven, William arrives in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies.

As fans may remember from Outlander Season 3, William is actually the biological son of Jamie Fraser, though he does not know the truth of his parentage.

On the surface, William Ransom is a courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.

“We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of ‘Outlander,’ joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer.

“Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War.

"This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before."

Executive producer Maril Davis adds, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see."

"Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi layered journey.”

A premiere date has not been revealed for Outlander Season 7, but we're sure it will be early next year.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.