Pinocchio Teaser Trailer: Tom Hanks Headlines Disney+ Reimagining

Pinocchio will return with a new movie on Thursday, September 8 (aka Disney Day), the streamer announced Tuesday morning.

The teaser trailer and key art for the film, starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, and Luke Evans, have been unveiled.

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks leads the cast as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience."

Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John, Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are the film’s producers, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns the executive producers.

The charming teaser showcases the retelling of a classic Disney story, and it's just one of the many exciting projects in the works at the streaming service.

Disney Day is always a huge day for the streaming service and the brand, highlighting new and upcoming projects.

Disney typically has a lot of content on tap for the showstopping day, so we should expect some more big premieres to be announced for the momentous day.

The company promises it will announce "more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic" in the coming months.

For now, have a look at the teaser trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

