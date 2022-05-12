Resident Evil TV Series Trailer Returns to Raccoon City for Another Zombie Outbreak

Netflix will take viewers back to Raccoon city in its live-action Resident Evil TV series.

The streaming service dropped the first teaser Thursday for the show that is set to premiere on July 14.

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures," reads the logline.

"In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

The eight-episode series stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

The series comes from Supernatural EP Andrew Dabb.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," said Dabb in a statement when Netflix placed a series order.

"I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world."

"For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

Taking viewers back to Raccoon City so soon after the disappointing Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City flick is a big swing.

Videogame fans have wanted an accurate adaptation of the earlier videogames since they launched, and to date, fans haven't gotten that.

With this series taking viewers to a new Raccoon City, it sounds like certain elements of the videogames will be retconned.

Whether the show can carve a DNA for itself to stand on its own two feet remains to be seen, but we're moderately excited for this adaptation.

Check out the teaser below.

Will you watch when the series launches?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.