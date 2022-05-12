The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Brothers & Sisters

Cassie sure knows how to get herself into dangerous situations.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 6 found our heroine in even more danger than before, and honestly, it's getting hard to root for her.

Kaley Cuoco delivers an A+ performance, taking viewers on a thrill ride as we feel every single nuance of Cassie's persona. Still, unless she starts making better decisions, it's hard to imagine viewers being invested for much more of Cassie's journey.

Telling Davey the truth about not being sober was a big move, especially when you consider they were stuck on a flight together for several hours.

There was nowhere to run or hide, and it allowed us a scene of pure raw emotion as Cassie came to terms with the fact she was lying to herself.

I appreciated that despite Davey being disappointed, he was there for her. Cassie needed his support, but I don't think she needed him to lie to her to get her in the same room as her mother.

Sharon Stone was a solid addition to the cast as Lisa, and if the intent was to show the fraught mother-daughter relationship, the episode was a success.

You could tell they didn't want to be in the same room together, but maybe working through some of the issues with her mother will give Cassie the drive to better other aspects of her life.

Lisa was cutthroat in her assessment that she loves her daughter, but she doesn't like her as a person. That's a damning assessment and one that will either propel Cassie to make strides or push her further into oblivion.

Cassie's backstory is tragic because she used alcohol to stay close to her dad, not being fully aware that it would also set her up for a life of misery.

Cassie's letter to her father was huge because she was open and honest.

I think Cassie has become so accustomed to lying that she fails to consider her feelings and bottles everything up.

There was a lot of progression for her at the top of The Flight Attendant Season 2, but the writing of late is humanizing Cassie more.

She's a flawed individual who is working through some deeply rooted issues, and unless she speaks to someone, it's hard to imagine her getting better.

Admitting that she's still drinking was the first step, but maybe life in the CIA while moonlighting as a flight attendant is not the best environment for her.

Davey was intelligent and resourceful. I knew from the get-go those fireworks would come in handy at one point, but I didn't expect him to blow up a truck.

The North Koreans are so intent on getting Megan that they don't care who they have to stalk to get her.

If anything, this journey could have driven an even bigger wedge between Cassie and Davey, but it's nice to know their relationship was actually stronger in the aftermath.

The Benjamin of it all is highly concerning, but it feels like a bit of a retread of The Flight Attendant Season 1 with Cassie's love interest being deemed the villain.

Then again, there could be an eleventh-hour twist that pulls the rug from under us. I want to give Benjamin the benefit of the doubt because looks can be deceiving on this show.

The way he pushed himself into her home was uncomfortable, and Annie could tell something was suss from the get-go. At least Annie is still a good judge of character.

Dot's sudden interest in Cassie and saying that Benjamin could be up to no good was even more sketchy to me. What if Dot is going out in disguise and killing people?

It would be a big swing, but crazy twists are engraved into the DNA of The Flight Attendant, so nothing is off the table.

Annie and Max's relationship woes felt out of place during "Brothers & Sisters." By this point, there should be some sort of resolve between them.

They survived a deadly encounter, got caught up in another, and know what they need to do to fix their relationship, so what's the problem?

I would have preferred them to sit down to their meal and have the mysterious blonde break in to plant the bloody knife while they were in good spirits.

On top of that, why isn't Cassie's home more secure, especially after the events of The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 4?

I know the writers are trying to plant seeds to sprout in the finale, but would it hurt to make these developments feel more rewarding?

I could understand if the blonde broke into the house when no one was inside, but it's not exactly a big house, is it?

The very notion that Max and Annie were present after such a horrifying situation and couldn't hear someone in the house doesn't sit right with me.

Another weak aspect of the hour was the Megan of it all. It's such a convoluted plot that should have ended on The Flight Attendant Season 1.

Rosie Perez is wasted here because her character doesn't get room to grow.

"Brothers & Sisters" was my favorite episode of the season, but there's still room for improvement.

What are your thoughts on Cassie's meeting with her mother?

Do you think there's more going on with Lisa than we're being led to believe?

What's your theory about the blonde posing as Cassie?

Do you think Benjamin is being painted as a villain?

Hit the comments below.

