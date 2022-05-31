The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco Says Season 3 is Unlikely: "The Plane Has Landed"

It's probably game over for The Flight Attendant.

Kaley Cuoco, who headlined the first two seasons of the HBO Max hit, has revealed the series is unlikely to return for a third season.

“We did two — we should probably be done,” the star and EP told People.com.

“I think I’ve been outnumbered with that thought; there’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.”

While Cuoco is closing the door on the series, she believes it could return years down the line.

“Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season,” she shared.

“I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we’re not pushing it too hard.”

“We’ve done so much this season,” the star said.

“Even in the eight episodes, we’ve done so much story that I’m thinking, ‘Well, what could we do next?’"

"So it’s going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it’s better than the last two, which is very hard to do.”

The Flight Attendant launched in November 2020 as a limited series, featuring a clear beginning, middle, and ending.

Fans were in shock when the show snagged a surprise pickup for a second season, but HBO Max touted the strong performance as a reason to keep it going.

Now, it seems like the creatives are worried about bringing the show back if there isn't a story that can top the previous two.

As someone who loved The Flight Attendant Season 1, the second season lacked the spark that made the initial season such a success.

Maybe, a longer wait between seasons might make another more worthwhile, but after watching the end of the season, there's no reason to bring the show back.

What are your thoughts on a potential comeback?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.