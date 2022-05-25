The Lincoln Lawyer Reaches No. 1 In Netflix Weekly Streaming Rankings

The Lincoln Lawyer started its life at CBS, but the network ultimately decided against bringing the series to life.

Netflix swooped in to save the day, and it sounds like the move has been a success for the streaming service.

The legal drama launched at No.2 on the Netflix Weekly streaming rankings last week, and it moved up to the top spot this week.

The series emerged as the most-watched English-language drama series globally for the week of May 16-22, with over 109 million hours viewed.

These numbers are excellent, but the true test will be in whether the series can keep up the pace in the coming weeks.

We've seen many Netflix shows make splashy premieres, only to fall out of the top 10 quickly.

If the series continues to hold up, we should get a renewal.

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham.

Stranger Things Season 1 entered the list with 9.49 million hours viewed as the streamer prepares to launch its fourth season.

Ozark's fourth and final season was at #2 with 31.4 million hours viewed.

The final season of the Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-fronted thriller also moved up to the #9 spot on Netflix's Most Popular English TV list.

Elsewhere on the English-language list:

- Bridgerton Season 2 at 13.66 million hours viewed

- The Circle Season 4 at 15.44 million hours viewed

- Bling Empire Season 2 at 15.23 million hours viewed

- Workin' Moms Season 6 at 12.74 million hours viewed

On the non-English TV side, the third and final season of Who Killed Sara? appeared in the Top 10 in 68 countries.

The series managed 46.59 million hours viewed.

What are your thoughts on the performances of these shows?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.