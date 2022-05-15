The Voice Shake-Up: Camila Cabello Joins Season 22 as Two Coaches Depart

When The Voice Season 22 gets underway in the fall, there will be some changes on the coaching panel.

Camila Cabello announced Sunday via TikTok that she would be a full-time coach on the NBC reality series.

"#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," read the caption.

"See you this fall #TheVoice."

News of Cabello's casting comes days after it was announced that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the series, alongside her husband, Blake Shelton, as well as John Legend.

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson will not be a part of the new season.

Cabello was a part of Season 21 as an advisor, working alongside Legend.

"Camila has all the experience she needs to be the perfect advisor for our team. She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it," Legend said in an interview with Extra.

"She was part of a group, and in this battle setting, where the artists are dueting with each other, that's a very important skill to have," he added.

"And obviously, she's an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right, and all the things she's learned throughout these years are going to be so important for our team."

The Voice, which scaled back to one cycle a year after years of pumping out two editions, wrapped its 21st season back in December.

It averaged 8.2 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating in live + 7 results, proving that it was still a powerhouse in the traditional ratings.

Cabello is no stranger to reality TV, having competed on The X Factor USA back in 2012.

The FOX reality series charted the early days of Fifth Harmony, a band that went on to sell millions of records.

Cabello departed the band in 2016 before embarking on a successful solo career.

What are your thoughts on Cabello's promotion?

Are you excited to see what she brings to the show?

Hit the comments below.

The Voice is set to return to NBC in the fall.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.