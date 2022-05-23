This Is Us Series Finale: Mandy Moore Reveals Several Scenes Were Shot Years Ago

This Is Us concludes for good Tuesday, May 24, but many scenes on This Is Us Season 6 Episode 18 were not filmed this year.

Mandy Moore, who has played Rebecca Pearson on all six seasons, shared in an interview with Deadline that parts of the episode were shot years ago.

“To be honest, a lot of what is in the finale for Milo [Ventimiglia] and I was filmed years ago," Moore teased.

An Old Road Trip - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10

"So, I don’t even remember what it was. We had a couple of things we shot for this that I’m excited to see.”

Rebecca was written out on This Is Us Season 6 Episode 17, with the character reuniting with Jack in the afterlife.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know the episode tugged at the heartstrings.

The good news is that the pair will be present on the last-ever installment.

Rebecca and Randall Read - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10

“I read the [finale] script and I’m excited to see everyone else’s work,” Moore added to Deadline.

“I think it’s really beautiful. In my own selfish way — maybe because my character passed on in the last episode — I felt like last week was the finale, and this one feels more like an epilogue in a way."

"I think it’s a really beautiful way to tie things all together and tie them up in a very satisfactory fashion.”

Moore also said that filming the penultimate episode "packed an emotional punch for me."

Randall's Goodbye - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 17

"Reading the script every time I read it—and I read it 5 or 6 times—I had such an emotional response that I was really worried about how I was going to feel once I got on set."

"But once I got a little bit of the initial tears out of the way, it was fine. I was like, ‘We know how to do this, we’ve done 105 episodes. It’s fine.'”

Little is known about the series-ender, aside from the fact that the Big Three will be paying their last respects to their mother.

It will surely conclude all of their storylines, but there might be some stuff left open to interpretation.

Randall and Kevin Say Goodbye / Tall - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 17

Unlike many other series, This Is Us Season 6 has been a satisfying final season so far, paying off some of the biggest storylines.

Will that continue into the series finale?

We don't know, but we're excited to find out.

What are your thoughts on some scenes being filmed several years ago?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

