Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 19

Why did Mayor West want to test all of the men?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 19, everyone was asked to attend his "dude ranch," and it paved the way for some big revelations.

Meanwhile, the Griffins were left in shock when Stewie declared that he had his first period.

As Lois tried to make sense of her son's admission, she found herself on an unexpected journey.

Use the video above to watch Family Guy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.