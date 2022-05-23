Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 20

How did Atlantic City treat Peter?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 20, Peter embarked on a business trip to New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Stewie helped Chris prepare for his role in Adam West High's rendition of Romeo and Juliet.

Elsewhere, Meg and Lois were at odds over how to proceed following their battle for a plumber.

