Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 10

at .

Did the city manage to come together?

On Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10, the murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatened to tear the city apart.

Division in the DA's Office - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Cosgrove mourned the loss of a friend and asked Benson to help crack the case.

Elsewhere, McCoy and Price had a major disagreement that threatened to derail the entire case.

Watch Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10 Quotes

Cosgrove: Were there any arguments, confrontations?
Mrs. Doyle: I don't know. Jimmy and I split up three years ago.

Cop: The victim was James Doyle, Detective Second Grade.
Cosgrove: Jimmy. He goes by Jimmy, not James.
Cop: Oh. Sorry.
Cosgrove[ to Jimmy]: See ya on the other side, brother.

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10 Photos

Cosgrove Reaches Out - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10
Division in the DA's Office - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10
Bernard Works With Benson - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10
Loss of a Friend - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10
Nolan Disagrees - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10
Combining Forces - Law & Order
  1. Law & Order
  2. Law & Order Season 21
  3. Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10
  4. Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 10