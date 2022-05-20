Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 10

Did the city manage to come together?

On Law & Order Season 21 Episode 10, the murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatened to tear the city apart.

Meanwhile, Cosgrove mourned the loss of a friend and asked Benson to help crack the case.

Elsewhere, McCoy and Price had a major disagreement that threatened to derail the entire case.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.