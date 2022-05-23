Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 22

at .

Did the NCIS manage to find out who stole the military-powered weapons?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22, a sudden turn of events left everyone trying to find a crew that robbed a casino.

Assault on Casino - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22

Meanwhile, Kensi and Deeks heard exciting news regarding adoption.

Elsewhere, Callen and Anna took a big step in their relationship.

What did they learn about each other?

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22 Quotes

I want to be normal with you.

Anna [to Callen]

Raymond: For a minute there, you sounded like your mother.
Sam: I miss her every day.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22

Callen's Big Step - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22
Assault on Casino - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22
Casino Robbery - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22
War Stories - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22
Cornhole Competition - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22
Getting Serious - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 22
