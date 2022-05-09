Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did everyone manage to confront their past trauma?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 13, tensions mounted as Percival enacted a dangerous plan that caught everyone by surprise.

Firestarter - Tall - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12

Meanwhile, the addition of superpowers in town left everything up in the air as the truth about Percival came out.

Elsewhere, Betty had an epiphany about what happened to everyone.

Was there a way to save the town?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

Betty: Do I really have to do this, Cheryl?
Cheryl: I’m afraid so. These objects were in Percival’s possession. Most certainly they’ve been polluted…tainted by some dark enchantments.
Veronica: Cheryl, where’s your trunk?
Cheryl: Oh, I already burned Jason. A second cleansing isn’t necessary.

Percival Pickens: Besides, they’ve served their purpose.
Betty: And what purpose was that?
Percival Pickens: Collateral, Ms. Cooper. What other purpose would I want?

