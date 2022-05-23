Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 15

Did Tabitha and Archie manage to save the diner?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15, things took a turn when it emerged that Percival had a plan to demolish the iconic location.

Meanwhile, Betty opened up to Agent Drake about her ability to see people's evil auras.

Elsewhere, Reggie and the shareholders declared war on Veronica, so she went to extreme measures.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.