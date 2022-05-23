Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 15

Did Tabitha and Archie manage to save the diner?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15, things took a turn when it emerged that Percival had a plan to demolish the iconic location.

Black Widow - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Betty opened up to Agent Drake about her ability to see people's evil auras.

Elsewhere, Reggie and the shareholders declared war on Veronica, so she went to extreme measures.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15 Quotes

Ugh, writer’s block. A constant foe in my life. And, I’m running out of ways to procrastinate.

Jughead

Gilda: If it is, we will dissipate into the ether. If that happens, there will be no witnesses, and the final battle cannot take place. And there will be no opportunity to defeat the Eldritch evil.
Tabitha: Which is why Percival is so hellbent on destroying Pop’s. This is all starting to make sense.
Cheryl: Is it?!

