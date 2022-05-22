Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15 Review: Chapter One Hundred And Ten: Things That Go Bump In The Night

If it takes otherworldly spirits to save Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, they're more than welcome to join the team!

The fight for the diner became a battle of patience on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15. Only the most patient of people could handle tearing down the diner multiple times.

The construction crew deserves a medal for what they did. But was their work in vain?

"Chapter One Hundred And Ten: Things That Go Bump In The Night" gave us the "why" of Percival Pickens' constant pettiness against the diner. After many weeks of vague foreshadowing, we needed a clear answer to this mystery.

And just like Cheryl's brilliant one-liner to Tabitha and Heather, all I can say is, "Was it clear?!"

So, Percival wants to build a railroad to create a ghost train that will carry away spirits and amass his power? That's the answer I understood from the ghostly chat with Gilda.

If it's true, this theory has jumped the shark a bit.

Percival is the embodiment of evil. He is Legion. All of this mess to create a ghost train and bring on the apocalypse seems like a convoluted way of getting what he wants. Couldn't Percival get the job done much quicker?

Like, the spirits in Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe were doing his work for him. They barely had to lift a spectral finger, and they were already getting more done in a few days than he's had for weeks now.

When things started acting up, Percival seemed like the obvious cause. Misplaced furniture and strange happenings are the kinds of sabotage that feel petty and mystical. It felt so much like Percival.

Riverdale is in its supernatural era, so something spooky had to be in the mix.

Gilda: If it is, we will dissipate into the ether. If that happens, there will be no witnesses, and the final battle cannot take place. And there will be no opportunity to defeat the Eldritch evil.

Tabitha: Which is why Percival is so hellbent on destroying Pop’s. This is all starting to make sense.

Ghosts were a fun choice for the sabotage because they fleshed out the diner's history and gave more chances for mishaps. Ghosts can do anything they put their minds to, like putting the furniture back.

Plus, it's Riverdale. The town is filled with spirits wanting to bite back and speak their peace.

It's great that Tabitha and the team won over the spirits. In the coming war, they'll need all their help; ghosts seem like the best allies to fight since they can't die.

Also, the ghosts knew more about the ghost train than many others, so they'll feel personally involved to make sure Percival doesn't win.

I wish Frank had joined up with Archie again. His scene with Archie at the bar was so tender and sweet; the family moment brought so much heart to the chapter.

Though, good job to the Riverdale writers because they fooled me. His red herring move was subtle, but it cut deep; Frank is terrible as a traitor.

Speaking of traitors, Reggie keeps digging himself a deeper hole of being a scumbag. He's lucky that Veronica and Jughead only took one memory out of his head instead of everything.

Using the knowledge of Veronica making the hit on Hiram as blackmail was a low blow, even for him.

Did he need the funds from the mentalist's show that bad? He could've found other ways to get money instead of antagonizing Veronica.

Still, Veronica working with Jughead was a nice change of pace; we don't get many plans for these two working together.

They're an unlikely duo that balances one another; they put on a great show at the casino, and their scheme worked to get the memory. We need more scenes of them together.

Fangs and Toni's romance seems like it's on the rocks. The stress of the custody case exposed some underlining problems in their relationship, like Fangs' need to give his part.

Can't he be happy for them and work as a team?

Being Southside Serpents (and having criminal records) will work against them in court, but they need to be on the same page. Agreeing to work for Percival will undoubtedly come back to haunt him; it's a bad move to trust Percival a little bit.

And if Toni is only marrying Fangs to win the case potentially, that knowledge could cause a lot of chaos if it's found out. He must have a scheme in the works against Fangs for letting him work on the project.

Is anyone surprised Heather is a witch too? She is from Greendale, after all.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is slowly merging with Riverdale in every way. (We love to see the crossovers.)

Cheryl: Can you teach me what you know? I've been walking along this witchy for quite some time, but mostly alone.

Heather: Cheryl, I'd love that.

Heather and Cheryl had a lot of chemistry; you could feel the tension in every scene. They're clearly into each other. Cheryl should've just made her move and asked her on a date; she didn't need a library project to make it happen.

If these witch lessons and rituals help her along the way, let's bring it on so they can admit their feelings. Unless Heather is secretly betraying Cheryl, the cards seem to be foretelling romance in their future.

Betty's research into the auras was an exciting contrast to Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14. That chapter focused on Veronica's poison, while this chapter went for a more scientific and investigative approach to prove a theory.

Between the two, I liked this more because there were past moments from the overarching mystery that came up as evidence, like Trevor the orderly and The Trash Bag Killer.

This plot seemed more important to the story and had a foundation.

I wish Betty and Gillian found an answer to the theory.

All "Chapter One Hundred And Ten: Things That Go Bump In The Night" did was remove ideas. These helped clear some things up, but they didn't get us closer to the truth.

The auras are a bigger mystery now since we're unsure why they come up and for whom.

Frank's aura proved he planned to ruin Pop's furniture. Alice's aura seemed directed at Betty since the kids were taken away. Dagwood's aura could be his possible plans to hurt the cat. But what about Betty's new aura?

Betty overcame a lot to put away Dark Betty permanently. I'm not worried for her because her sense of logic and justice pushes her to do the right thing. This aura could be her fear from all the Hal mess.

And Alice did rip her a new one at the station. Anyone hearing those words would feel horrible later on.

The auras could all stem from the intentions to harm, but that's just a theory. We need more answers!

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Agent Drake is so into Betty. Her flirt game was at a 7 or 8.



Alice has no leverage to yell at Betty. Didn't she admit to Betty that she tried to control her for years? And for the MANY years that she treated her horribly?



The El Royale wouldn't be able to operate as a diner. They don't have a liquor license, and the building probably doesn't have the requirements to be listed as a diner.



Cheryl's reaction during the ghost train explanation made me laugh out loud. All I could do was say, "Same."

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred And Ten: Things That Go Bump In The Night"?

What is causing Betty's aura? Will Percival get involved to stop Jughead and Veronica's magic show? What new spells will Cheryl learn from Heather?

