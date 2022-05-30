Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 16

Did Archie manage to take down Percival?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16, news leaked that the villain was exploiting his new work crew.

As tensions in Riverdale mounted, some people wanted to take a stand, but others were scared.

Elsewhere, Betty came to terms with the rise of her powers, and what it meant for any future member of her family.

How did it play out?

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.