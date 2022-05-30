Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 16

Did Archie manage to take down Percival?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16, news leaked that the villain was exploiting his new work crew.

Childhood Crush - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15

As tensions in Riverdale mounted, some people wanted to take a stand, but others were scared.

Elsewhere, Betty came to terms with the rise of her powers, and what it meant for any future member of her family.

How did it play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16 Quotes

Tabitha: Unions literally unite people, and united people are more difficult to control. And Percival, as we know, is all about control.
Cheryl: And tweed.

Heather: Tell me, Cheryl, how much do you know about turning unseeable?
Cheryl: Only from Harry Potter and The Wizards of Waverly Place that you need a special cloak.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16

