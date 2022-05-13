Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 17

at .

Did Ben and Travis manage to carry out some life-saving surgery?

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17, the pair helped a clinic patient who was long overdue for treatment.

Past Returns - tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Vic and Theo responded to a domestic disturbance between the parents of a trans teenager.

Elsewhere, Jack set out to learn more about his childhood.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17 Quotes

Andy: Are you nervous about meeting your brother?
Jack: It feels weird saying the word brother. Miller was my brother. Warren is my brother. This guy and I share the same DNA.

Andy: Why are you reading a book about wombs?
Jack: It's a really good read. I'll let you borrow it sometime.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17 Photos

