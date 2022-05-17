Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 18

at .

How did Shaun and Lea's wedding day play out?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18, the pair embarked on a dangerous mission to get the wedding off the ground.

A Medical Emergency - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Lim was left in a devastating position when she learned of the extent of what was happening in the hospital.

Elsewhere, Asher struggled to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 Quotes

Mrs. Wolke: God bless you, Dr. Murphy.
Shaun: Okay. Thank you. [Shaun leaves]
Asher: Can you two cool it with the God bless you stuff? This is a secular hospital.
Mr. Wolke: It is called St. Bonaventure.

Lea: Banana with a hint of cinnamon. I think this is my favorite.
Shaun: I like chocolate chip with syrup.
Lea: I like eating pancakes in bed.
Shaun: Want to have sex?
Lea: Yes.
Shaun: Want to finish the pancakes first?
Lea: Yes.
Shaun: We're getting good at pretending to be a married couple.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 Photos

Pleasantly Surprised - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
A Medical Emergency - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
Asher and His Parents - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
Giving Shaun Support - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
Kathy Mazur Guest Stars - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
Asher Struggles - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 5
  3. The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 18