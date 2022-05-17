Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 18

How did Shaun and Lea's wedding day play out?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18, the pair embarked on a dangerous mission to get the wedding off the ground.

Meanwhile, Lim was left in a devastating position when she learned of the extent of what was happening in the hospital.

Elsewhere, Asher struggled to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another.

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.